N.C. governor visits Asheville vaccination site with high hopes for summer

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper addressed the steps forward he hopes the state will make in the upcoming months, after touring a mass vaccination site in Asheville on Thursday.

Cooper says half of the adult population in the state has been vaccinated and over 78,000 of them getting the shot at the site he visited, Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College

It’s a huge milestone, Governor Cooper says they’re not done yet.

“This is how we turn the corner in the pandemic,” Gov. Cooper said.

Walk-in vaccine clinics, hundreds of volunteers and all hands on deck, as North Carolina has one goal in mind.

“Getting everybody vaccinated is not only going to protect family and friends, but yourself,” Gov. Cooper said.

Both Cooper and Secretary of North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Mandy Cohen says they were pleased with what they saw Thursday, but saying the work is far from over.

Gov. Cooper saying, “Now the challenge is that casual person that doesn’t have anything against the shot but they may be working hard or trying to find times to do it and haven’t thought about it that much.”

A new campaign called “Bringing back summer” is hoping to do just tha.

Dr. Cohen saying, “Think about summer, think about July 4th parades, firework events. If we can get the two-thirds of people vaccinated, we can make sure that we can do those events.”

The plan is to keep making sure everyone in the state has access to a vaccination site, no more than five miles away from their homes.

Gov. Cooper saying, “We need to make it as easy as possible for that person who is willing to get it but hasn’t made the effort to do it…”

Additionally, to lift most restrictions by June 1st.

Mayor of Asheville, Esther Manheimer, says she knows people are more than ready for this step, “We need greater capacity allowances for businesses so they can thrive and we also need for schools to open on a normal basis so parents will be able to get back to work.”

If you’re in the Asheville area this specific vaccine location is in the conference room on the Asheville-Buncombe Technical Communtiy College campus.

They’re advising you make an appointment, but they are taking walk-ins every day of the week except Tuesday and Sunday.