N.C. locals wondering if stay-at-home order will be effective

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- The state of North Carolina is hunkering down.

Effective Friday at 10 P.M., new order from Governor Roy Cooper is requiring folks to stay home between the hours of 10 P.M. And 5 A.M.

This also means bars and restaurants will shut their doors at 10 P.M.

The curfew is because of a spike in positive COVID-19 cases since the Thanksgiving holiday.

Visiting Hendersonville from her home in Charleston, Nina Freeman says she doesn’t understand how a curfew will help.

“You can get COVID before the curfew happens so what’s the difference being in a bar, being in a restaurant, being 6 feet apart,” Freeman said.

While some say the inconvenience of a curfew is one thing, for restaurants and bar, this is a little bit of PTSD from the beginning of the pandemic when they had to shut down completely.

For them, money is on the line.

Manager of Dugout Sports Bar and Taphouse, Sam Hare says”It’s just frustrating because we definitely, we got shut down in march and so now you have to scurry because you have to order product and you have employees scheduled.”

Hare says they’re getting innovative, but as a locally owned store hestill has concerns.

“We do have live entertainment, now we’re going to start that at 7:00 and try to get people out early,” Hare said. “But that’s not always convenient for everybody and then we can’t sell alcohol after 9:00 and you know as well as I do people are out and about ya know getting out at about 10 o’clock.”

The threat to locally owned businesses is why folks like Pat Smith are in town.

“I’m definitely for the small owner and that’s why we’re spending one of our vacation days walking around Hendersonville, trying to visit the local shops.” Smith said.