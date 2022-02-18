NAACP to speak in response to racist treatment at Presbyterian College lacrosse game

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The President of the Laurens County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will speak in response to racist treatment toward Howard University at a lacrosse game at Presbyterian College.

The racist treatment happened on Feb. 11 at a game against Presbyterian College.

On Monday, President Matthew Vandenberg released the following statement:

The racist, misogynistic, and hateful behaviors exhibited by individuals on the day in question are an abomination. They have no place anywhere in civilized society, let alone at PC. Numerous students, faculty, staff, and alumni have contacted me to express their outrage, utter embarrassment, and disbelief that such behavior can even happen today on our campus. I concur. PC resolutely and unequivocally condemns all forms of racism, misogyny, hatred, and discrimination. We value and respect the dignity and self-worth of all individuals.

President Matthew Vandenberg

