ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested a naked man attempting to break into homes Friday night.

According to the police department, officers responded to the 50 block of Madeline Avenue around 7:26 p.m. to investigate reports of a naked man running around the neighborhood and attempting to break into houses.

A homeowner told officers they heard a man yelling in their next-door neighbor’s fenced-in backyard. Shortly after directing their two young children inside the home, the man jumped over the fence into their yard and attempted to enter the side door of the house where the children were.

Officers searched the neighborhood and located Ronald Jamal Billings inside a home that was under construction.

Billings was taken into custody and charged with the following:

felony indecent exposure x2

misdemeanor indecent exposure x3

felony breaking or entering with intent to terrorize

misdemeanor breaking or entering

injury to personal property

first-degree trespassing

resist/delay/obstruct

Billings is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $70,000 bond.