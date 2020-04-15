Naked man becomes unresponsive after arrest in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County deputies say a call about a naked man in a driveway ended with that man in the hospital after he became unresponsive and was given Narcan.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call for a naked man in the driveway of the caller’s home in Avery’s Creek

The sheriff’s office said the man got into a fight with two responding deputies who then used their tasers in an effort to take him into custody.

Deputies said the man used a bike to leave but was taken into custody a short time later.

After being taken into custody, deputies said the man became unresponsive.

A deputy administered Narcan and performed CPR, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was taken to Mission Hospital for further treatment.

The Buncombe County Sheriff notified the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation of the incident.