1  of  17
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg City Of Seneca Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Oconee County Courthouse Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Naked man becomes unresponsive after arrest in Buncombe Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County deputies say a call about a naked man in a driveway ended with that man in the hospital after he became unresponsive and was given Narcan.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call for a naked man in the driveway of the caller’s home in Avery’s Creek

The sheriff’s office said the man got into a fight with two responding deputies who then used their tasers in an effort to take him into custody.

Deputies said the man used a bike to leave but was taken into custody a short time later.

After being taken into custody, deputies said the man became unresponsive.

A deputy administered Narcan and performed CPR, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was taken to Mission Hospital for further treatment.

The Buncombe County Sheriff notified the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation of the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories