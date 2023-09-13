OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Oconee County Detention Center partners with Prisma Health Addiction Medicine Center to supply Narcan kits to inmates at high risk for opioid overdoses after being released from the Oconee County Detention Center.

According to the Oconee County Detention Center, the number of overdoses is increasing due to the opioid epidemic.

Their goal is to supply these kits in an effort to reverse a drug overdose.

“Not only for those who are dealing with the disease of addiction but also for children or possibly anybody in our community who possibly may come in contact with opioids such as fentanyl or any other opioid,” said Jimmy Watt.

Phillip Moschella, Prisma Health Upstate Emergency Medicine Physician, said every second in an emergency situation counts and that a dose of Narcan can give someone another chance at life.

He also explained some of the common misconceptions.

“Some people feel that having Narcan available encourages more high-risk use. That’s not true. That has never been born out in any of the studies and if you talk to folks that are dealing with addiction, that is never a goal in mind that they should want or need to be narcanned. It is not a pleasant experience, but it is a life-saving experience as it were to try to save someone’s life,” said Moschella.

Moschella said the supply of Narcan kits is funded through a $790,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, since 2017, all certified deputies have been equipped with Narcan and will administer the narcotic in emergency situations.