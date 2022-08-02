(WSPA) – Area cities and counties in the Upstate and Western North Carolina will be holding a ‘National Night Out’ event Tuesday to celebrate the nationwide initiative.

‘National Night Out’ is an annual event with the goal of promoting community partnerships with law enforcement, fire departments and EMS to make neighborhoods safer.

Some of the area celebrations include:

Mauldin

Where: 101 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC 29662

When: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What: The Mauldin Police Department will be joined by the Swamp Rabbits and Greenville Triumph as well as the Blood Connection.

Greer

Where: The Greer Police Department is holding events at the following locations in Greer:

Needmore Recreation Center (202 Canteen Avenue)

O’Neal Village (1 O’Neal Village Avenue)

B.P. Edwards Neighborhood Park on Sunnyside Drive

The Residence at Century Park (3000 Daventry Circle)

Greer Cultural Arts Center (100 Davis Avenue)

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

What: Members of the community are encouraged to come out and meet the officers that work in their neighborhoods. Food and drinks will be available at each location along with various giveaways.

Henderson County

Where: Jackson Park (801 4th Ave E, Hendersonville, NC 28792)

When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

What: Emergency equipment on display, K-9 demonstrations, free treats, music and more.

Buncombe County

Where: 339 New Leicester Hwy, Asheville, NC 28806

When: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

What: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with The Partnership for Substance Free Youth to hold a drug take-back event by collecting old or unneeded medication for safe disposal.