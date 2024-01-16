{WSPA) —- National Passenger Safety week is January 21 – 28. According to The National Road Safety Foundation, passengers and drivers should still begin talking about how everyone can be safe in the car.

The idea behind National Passenger Safety Week is to call attention to the fact that even passengers can make a difference in driving safety.

According to the National Road Safety Foundation, every year throughout the country there are about 43,000 crash fatalities due to speeding, tailgating, texting while driving or driving under the influence.

“These are all things where passengers can play a role and help solve that. We’re encouraging passengers to speak up,” said David Reich.

Passengers seem to agree.

“I will do anything they need me to do. If they need me to get them something to drink, their phone or help them with something else then I’m going to get it because safety is right. Plus we have to make sure we have on all seatbelts,” said Raynitha Givens.

Others mention being another set of eyes.

“As a passenger I’m definitely checking to make sure everyone has on their seatbelts. I also look for lights changing downtown and pedestrians crossing too,” said Sydney Sheriff.

Throughout the state of South Carolina, the National Road Safety Foundation reported an estimate of 85 passengers were killed in the first half of 2023.

“That’s 85 too many, because there’s no need for it. If people would just take it easy, slow down and drive responsibly and if passengers speak up and say take it easy then that can make a difference,” said Reich.

Not only can passengers speak up about speeding, or being the designated person to answer phone calls, but they can also make sure everyone has a seatbelt.

“Sometimes the driver might push back or say hey don’t be a backseat driver, mind your own business. We encourage people to say you know what it is my business. I’m in the car. If we get into a crash, I can get hurt or worse and also I care about you!” said Reich.

The National Safety Foundation has free resources for both passengers and drivers. Click here, to view.