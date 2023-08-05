FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – The National Weather Service announced that a tornado swept through Franklin County on Thursday.

According to officials, the weak tornado caused minor damage over an 11-mile path on Thursday afternoon. Officials said that the tornado caused winds up to 80 miles per hour.

The tornado occurred around 3:48 p.m. and lasted until about 4:03 p.m. According to officials, the tornado ended near Elbert County.

Officials said that the tornado touched down near Starr Bridge Road and Beattenbough Road traveling southeast. The tornado knocked down multiple small trees, and one of those fell onto an unoccupied car.

Multiple uprooted trees occurred as a result of the weather.