PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Weather Service is investigating what could have been a brief tornado spin-up Thursday evening in Pickens County.

The video from a viewer caught an unformed funnel cloud moving through a little after 5 p.m. in the area of Henderson Street and Nealy Street.

In the video, debris can be seen in the air. There were also reports of trees down near Highway 183 and Shady Grove Road.

According to meteorologists at 7NEWS, there was no warning issued for the storm.