LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WPSA) – The National Weather Service will be surveying damage in one Upstate county Friday morning.

One National Weather Service team will start out in Joanna, which is in Laurens County while another team will be in Gaston County in North Carolina.

The reason for surveying is due to severe weather that ripped through Western North Carolina and the Upstate of South Carolina Thursday afternoon.

The storm system produced deadly pop-up tornadoes like the one in Salem, Alabama.

