ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- The Asheville Police Department said that a local acupuncturist was charged with sex crimes on Tuesday.

According to officers, the victim reported seeking treatment from Dr. Shi Ying Kuai, 90, at his acupuncture clinic located on Arlington Street in August. During the treatment session, the victim was sexually assaulted.

Upon further investigation and with the victim’s cooperation, detectives charged and arrested Shi Ying Kuai.

Kuai was charged with second-degree force sex offense and sexual battery.

He is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $100,000 secured bond issued by the magistrate.