JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that a man has been arrested after a stolen vehicle was used during a high-speed chase on Tuesday night.

Deputies said that they tried to make a traffic stop along NC-107. According to deputies, the driver ignored the blue lights and continued to drive while running the stop light at the North entrance to NC-1002.

The driver, Zachary Wood pulled over in a gravel lot nearby and was arrested.

Upon further investigation, deputies determined that the vehicle Wood was driving was stolen from Erwin, Tennesee.

Deputies then contacted the Erwin Police Department to confirm if the vehicle was stolen which they did.

Wood was charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen goods, and an infraction for failing to stop at a steady red light.

Wood was issued a $100,000 bond.