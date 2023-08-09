ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – After returning a wandering child to her home, an Asheville City Sanitation worker was recognized as Public Works Employee of the Month for July.

According to Asheville City Government, Jon Webb was collecting brush when he noticed a small child walking alone on the side of the road.

When he couldn’t see a guardian nearby, Webb took the child’s hand and walked her around the street until he spotted a house with an open front door.

The two approached the house and the child ran inside. Webb then knocked on the door to ensure the child’s safety. When a woman responded, she said she was unaware the child had left.

Webb’s awareness and quick-thinking in this situation have been praised by Asheville City Government.