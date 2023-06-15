CANTON, N.C. (WSPA) – North Carolina announced a $7.5 million federal grant to help workers affected by the closure of the Pactiv Evergreen paper mill in Canton find new jobs.

Governor Roy Cooper announced the grant Thursday and said $2.5 million of that will be available immediately.

The grant will help workers with career services, training, and other supportive services.

Around 1,100 workers lost their jobs as a result of the closure of the Pactiv Evergreen paper mill in Canton and another facility in nearby Waynesville.

Pactiv Evergreen was the largest employer in Haywood County.

The funds will be provided to the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions by the United States Department of Labor as an Employment Recovery Dislocated Worker Grant.

“With this new grant from our federal partners and other available resources, we will continue helping talented workers to gain new skills and connect with employers who are hiring,” said North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders.

“I appreciate Governor Cooper and everyone involved from DC to Raleigh in helping bring this grant to our community,” said Canton Mayor Zeb Smathers. “This grant will give these workers the resources they need to chart their own path and their future.”

According to officials, eligible dislocated workers may receive:

Career Services , to help them make employment plans and informed decisions about jobs and education, based on local and regional economic conditions;

, to help them make employment plans and informed decisions about jobs and education, based on local and regional economic conditions; Training Services , including On-the-Job Training (OJT) or other work-based learning opportunities with area employers, entrepreneurship training, and occupational skills training at community colleges or other providers, to prepare for in-demand careers; and

, including On-the-Job Training (OJT) or other work-based learning opportunities with area employers, entrepreneurship training, and occupational skills training at community colleges or other providers, to prepare for in-demand careers; and Supportive Services, which can address barriers that may prevent individuals from participating in employment and training.

The Division of Workforce Solutions will partner with the Southwestern Workforce Development Board and the Mountain Area Workforce Development Board to administer the grant.

Anyone interested in receiving workforce services funded by the grant should contact their local NCWorks Career Center. North Carolina has also set up a resource website for those impacted by the Canton paper mill closure.