GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is slated to visit Greenville Saturday as state Democrats prepare for South Carolina’s Democratic primary.

Cooper will be visiting to help campaign for President Joe Biden ahead of the first in the south primary election in February.

Cooper will be at Change Your Mind Ministries on Beth Drive from noon – 1:30 p.m. Saturday as part of a rally for the state’s February 3 primary.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information or to register for the event, click here.