MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)- The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said that they are helping the North Carolina Highway Patrol to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.

According to deputies, the incident happened along Stacy Hill Road on June 19th around 7 p.m. The suspect’s vehicle is a 2007-2012 Nissan Altima that is gray or blue in color and has heavy damage to the rear. The license plate number is unknown.

According to deputies, the last known direction of this vehicle was eastbound on Stacy Hill Road heading towards I-40. The Nissan was occupied by a male driver and a female passenger.

Anyone with possible information related to the hit and run, please contact the North Carolina Highway Patrol at (828)-652-2181 or the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at (828)-652-2235.