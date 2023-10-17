MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was arrested on assault charges after an argument the man had with his girlfriend.

Deputies said that they responded to a report of a physical domestic situation on Friday, September 22. Upon arrival, the victim told deputies that Danny Ray Pinkerton, 38, of Marion, assaulted and choked her after a verbal argument that they had that morning.

Pinkerton was arrested and charged with felonious assault by strangulation and assault on a female. Pinkerton was given a $15,000 secured bond.