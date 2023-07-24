ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges on July 20.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Stacey Eugene Lail, of Candler, was stopped by the sheriff’s office Illegal Gun Reduction and Narcotics Task Force (IGRANT) on Tunnel Road for an outstanding warrant.

Upon further investigation, Lail was found to be in possession of the following items:

123.3 grams of fentanyl

86.4 grams of methamphetamine

45.9 grams of cocaine

$3240

numerous items of drug paraphernalia including a hydraulic press, digital scales, a blender, and 58 grams of mannitol

Lail has been charged with:

trafficking fentanyl

trafficking methamphetamine

trafficking cocaine

possession with intent to sell or distribute fentanyl

possession with intent to sell or distribute methamphetamine

possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine

three counts of maintaining veh/dwell/place controlled substance

possession of drug paraphernalia

Lail is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $251,000 bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lial was previously arrested and charged in May with numerous drug trafficking charges.