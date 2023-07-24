ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges on July 20.
According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Stacey Eugene Lail, of Candler, was stopped by the sheriff’s office Illegal Gun Reduction and Narcotics Task Force (IGRANT) on Tunnel Road for an outstanding warrant.
Upon further investigation, Lail was found to be in possession of the following items:
- 123.3 grams of fentanyl
- 86.4 grams of methamphetamine
- 45.9 grams of cocaine
- $3240
- numerous items of drug paraphernalia including a hydraulic press, digital scales, a blender, and 58 grams of mannitol
Lail has been charged with:
- trafficking fentanyl
- trafficking methamphetamine
- trafficking cocaine
- possession with intent to sell or distribute fentanyl
- possession with intent to sell or distribute methamphetamine
- possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine
- three counts of maintaining veh/dwell/place controlled substance
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Lail is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $251,000 bond.
According to the sheriff’s office, Lial was previously arrested and charged in May with numerous drug trafficking charges.