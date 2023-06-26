ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia, announced that an Asheville man has been arrested for his role in the breach of the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Officials said that Nathan Baer, 43, is charged with the felony offense of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder; and misdemeanor offenses of entering or remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority to do so; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building, or grounds; and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Baer was arrested in Asheville and made his initial appearance in the Western District of North Carolina on Monday.

According to court documents, video footage taken from the incident showed Baer making his way into the lower west tunnel entrance at 2:50 p.m

While inside this tunnel, court records say that Baer worked with other rioters to push his body back and forth in a concerted “heave-ho” movement against the line of officers.

The case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.