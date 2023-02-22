MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said that a man is facing charges after he hacked into multiple social media accounts and started to send obscene pictures, and started to share child pornography.

Deputies said that they received a report of an unknown individual sending nude photos of his genitals, through hacked social media accounts to numerous female victims.

According to deputies, one of the hacked social media accounts being used to send these photos was an elderly female’s account.

Upon further investigation, deputies executed search warrants on several hacked social media accounts, which resulted in an additional search warrant at a residence in Mars Hill.

During the investigation, deputies determined that Christian Anthony Evans was the suspect. Deputies said Evans had also been using these hacked social media accounts to post and transfer child pornography.

Evans was charged with:

sexual exploitation of a minor

felony disseminating harmful material

possession of a stolen motor vehicle

felony probation violation

misdemeanor probation violation

cyberstalking

communicating threats

Evans was given a $75,000 bond. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.