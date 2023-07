MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested for breaking and entering a car on Tuesday, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Skyler Nathaniel Thorne, 24, was arrested at a home on Harmony Grove Road in Nebo after he was found in the front seat of the victim’s car.

Thorne was taken into custody by deputies and charged with felonious breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle.

He was issued a $10,000 secured bond.