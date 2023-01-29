FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA)- The Forest City Police Department said that responded to a person making suicidal threats on Saturday.

The Forest City Police Department along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on 440 Old Wagy Road in Forest City.

Upon arrival, officers and deputies heard a gunshot come from the backyard of the home. Officers said that Phillip Bradley Hollar, eventually dropped his weapon and was taken into custody.

According to officers, during an interview, Hollar said that he had set up multiple explosive devices in the backyard. Based on the information officers applied for a search warrant, which was granted for the property.

At this point, officers requested the assistance of the NCSBI Explosive Ordinance Unit as well as the ATF. After hours of searching the yard, the Explosive Ordinance Unit was able to find and disassemble the devices.

At around 3:30 this morning, the Bomb Unit and Forest City Police Department conducted a controlled explosion of the explosive materials.

Phillip Bradley Hollar has been charged with one count of possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Officers said that there is no additional threat to the public.