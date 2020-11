SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A North Carolina man has died two days after a crash in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 9 and Sterling Drive around 4:00pm on November 14.

The coroner said 71-year-old Robert Earl Crocker of Columbus, NC died at Spartanburg Medical Center Monday afternoon from his injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.