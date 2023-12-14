ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina man was sentenced to more than seven and a half years in prison after he fraudulently obtained loans to purchase houses to use as short-term rentals.

38-year-old Shawn Thomas Johnson, of Asheville, was sentenced to 92 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to bank fraud and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Johnson was able to purchase properties between 2012 and 2019 after submitting loan applications which contained false and fraudulent information.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Johnson claimed the homes would be used as primary residences and gave false information about his income and employment and omitted information about pending lawsuits and the source of the money for down payments.

Once he purchased the properties, he listed them online on Airbnb, Homeaway, and VRBO as short-term rentals. Local laws, ordinances, and zoning regulations in Buncombe County also prohibited many of the properties from being used as short-term rentals, officials said.

Johnson also recruited others to obtain mortgage loans based on false and fraudulent information. The U.S. Attorney’s office said he and co-conspirators closed on at least 16 loans from financial institutions totaling more than $3.5 million.

In addition, Johnson traveled to a Utah gun club in 2021 and lied on a gun rental agreement, falsely certifying that he was not prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Johnson had two prior convictions for manufacturing or uttering counterfeit U.S. currency and was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

A federal judge also imposed a $2.77 million asset forfeiture judgement against Johnson.