BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County District’s Attorney’s Office said that a man pleaded guilty on Tuesday for a deadly stabbing that happened in Asheville in 2020.

7NEWS previously reported the stabbing, that took place along the 1400 block of Patton Avenue in Asheville.

According to officials, Todd Housel pled guilty to the 2nd-degree murder of 66-year-old Michael Hirt that happened on June 15, 2020.

Officials said that Housel was sentenced to 20-25 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution of $1,870 for costs associated with the burial of the victim.