HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to over two decades in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to trafficking fentanyl.

According to the North Carolina District Attorney, Treyveon Marquis McClure, 24, of Hendersonville, sold and distributed drugs at and around a residence that was located near the Hendersonville YMCA in January of 2022.

After a long investigation, Henderson County Drug Task Force detectives were able to determine that McClure was operating and distributing drugs through other people that worked for him.

On April 20, 2022, deputies conducted a traffic stop on McClure’s white Dodge chargers. At the time of the traffic stop, McClure had active arrest warrants.

The district attorney’s office said McClure made a run for it down Highway I-26.

After catching up with McClure, they were able to arrest him. During the arrest, officers noticed him throw a plastic bag of a white powdery substance on the side of the highway.

McClure was sentenced to 18-23 years in prison and will have to pay a $50,000 fine.

McClure also received a concurrent sentence for his guilty plea to the crime of operating a continuing criminal enterprise.

