MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison for murder Friday.

Marvin Randall Hensley, 35, of Nebo, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

We previously reported that McDowell County deputies responded to a house on Harmony Grove Road in Neboon on August 19, 2020

When they arrived, deputies found the homeowner, Carroll Franklin Eckard, 85, dead at the scene.

Eckard died from a gunshot wound.

During an investigation, deputies charged Hensley with murder and co-defendant Shannon Welch Simonds, 49, with murder.

Hensley was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Simonds’ case is still pending.