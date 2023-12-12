HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Officials with the Hendersonville Police Department ruled a shooting that happened in November justified due to self-defense.

7NEWS previously reported that 30-year-old Elijah Edward Timmons III, of Asheville, was killed in a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Orchard Bar & Grill.

Investigators said after an extensive review of evidence, and in consultation with the District Attorney’s Office, it has been determined that the shooting was a case of self-defense.

According to officials, murder charges will not be sought for the shooter.

Anyone with new information about this incident is asked to contact the Hendersonville Police Department at (828) 697-3025.