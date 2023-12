WESTERN N.C. (WSPA) – Western North Carolina school officials have announced closing and delays in their area Monday morning due to the weather.

The following school organizations have announced schedule changes in their county:

ASHEVILLE CITY SCHOOLS

2 Hour Delay

AVERY COUNTY SCHOOLS

Closed Monday

BREVARD ACADEMY

2 Hour Delay

BUNCOMBE COUNTY SCHOOLS – All Districts

2 Hour Delay

BURKE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

2 Hour Delay

GRAHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS

2 Hour Delay

HAYWOOD COUNTY SCHOOLS

2 Hour Delay

JACKSON COUNTY SCHOOLS – All Districts

2 Hour Delay

SWAIN COUNTY SCHOOLS

2 Hour Delay

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY SCHOOLS

2 Hour Delay

7NEWS will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.