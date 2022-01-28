NC schools dismiss early due to upcoming winter weather

NORTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – Multiple school districts in North Carolina are dismissing students early due to the upcoming winter weather Friday afternoon.

ASHEVILLE CITY SCHOOLS

According to Asheville City Schools, schools will dismiss early due to the anticipated winter weather and advisory beginning at 1 p.m.

Elementary students, including Pre-K students, will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m., while middle and high schools will be released at 12:30 p.m.

Custodians and maintenance staff can go home at 2 p.m. after safely making sure buses are back on campus. All other staff will be dismissed at 1 p.m.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY SCHOOLS

Due to forecasts indicating snow will begin affecting the Buncombe Co. area Friday, Buncombe County Schools students will dismiss 2 hours early.

Buses will begin their routes, student drivers will be allowed to leave and parents who pick up their students after school may do so beginning 2 hours early today, officials said. Additionally, students will eat lunch at school before dismissal begins.

GRAHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS

Graham County Schools said they will be closed Friday for students due to lack of heat at the elementary school. This will be an Optional Workday.

JACKSON COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Friday, Jan. 28, Jackson County Public Schools said they will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

MITCHELL COUNTY SCHOOLS

Mitchell County Schools said they will dismiss today beginning at 11:30 a.m.

They will begin with Greenlee Primary School, Mayland Early College, and Gouge Elementary, followed by Harris Middle School, Deyton Elementary School, and Bowman Middle School and then finish up with Mitchell High School, officials said.

MCS said parents may pick up students beginning at 11:30 a.m. Snow is expected to arrive in the area at 1 p.m.