HIGHLANDS, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina town was named “America’s Best Small Mountain Town” by the Travel + Leisure magazine on Tuesday.

The magazine said Highlands, NC is “everything a mountain town should be” and a “year-round haven for hiking, waterfall spotting, art, music, and top-tier dining and hospitality experiences.”

The foliage surrounding Highlands makes fall one of the best times to visit, according to the magazine. It also makes a good summer retreat for those seeking to “escape the humidity” of the rest of the South.

The town was also featured three times in the magazine’s 2023 World’s Best Awards for the Old Edwards Inn and Spa, Half-Mile Farm, and Skyline Lodge. Each one was included in the list of best resorts in the South.