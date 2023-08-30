ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Fire Department is on the scene for repairs following a gas leak Wednesday at UNC Asheville.

Officials responded to 2600 University Heights near the Rhoades Robinson and Zeis campus buildings.

The fire department ordered an evacuation and university officials alerted the campus to stay clear of the area.

Around 11:55 a.m., the gas leak was secured. Investigators learned the leak occurred due to a third party doing work in the area.

Firefighters said crews are working on repairs but the area has been deemed safe.

No injuries have been reported according to the fire department.