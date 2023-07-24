Looking to grab a glass of wine this weekend? Might as well head to one of the top-reviewed wineries in your neck of the woods. (Getty Images)

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Oenophiles in North Carolina don’t have to fly to France or California to enjoy a weekend of tasting good wine among the vineyards. They don’t even have to leave the Tar Heel State.

Crest of the Blue Ridge in Henderson County has been voted as one of the top 10 ‘must-visit’ wine regions in the country by the readers of USA Today’s 10best.com.

“With distinctive soil and elevation and high water quality, plus warm days and cool mountain nights, grape production varies from European grapes and French-American hybrid grapes to grapes native to North Carolina,” the site’s entry for the region says.

The area was named an American Viticultural Area, which is a designation for wine-growing regions in the United States, in the summer of 2019 and is the state’s sixth and newest AVA. The region’s name comes from the Eastern Continental Divide, which runs diagonally through the AVA.

According to Hendersonville’s tourism website, there are seven wineries in Crest of the Blue Ridge with the first one, Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards in Hendersonville, opening over a decade ago.

Burntshirt Vineyards, Point Lookout Vineyards, Sawyer Springs Vineyard and Stone Ashe Vineyards are also located in Hendersonville. Marked Tree Vineyard is the first winery in nearby Flat Rock, and Souther Williams Vineyard is located between Hendersonville and Asheville in Fletcher.

Henderson County, just a few hours drive from the Triangle, is also home to the Cheers! Trail, which features 13 breweries, three hard cideries, two spirit distillers and one meadery along with the wineries.