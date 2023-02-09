ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a woman was charged following a crash that killed a bicyclist on Jan. 29.

Police said 44-year-old Vernon Bernard Whicker was on his bicycle in the right-hand lane heading south near the 1080 block of Hendersonville Road

Whicker was hit from behind by an SUV just before 10 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Whicker’s bike was equipped with a rear light and he was using a flashlight to assist with illuminating his position on the road.

The department said the driver of the SUV, 23-year-old Jasmine Rose Gardner, turned herself in on Feb. 2.

She was charged with misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.