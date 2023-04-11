IONIA COUNTY, M.I. (WSPA) – The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan said a North Carolina woman was killed in a fatal crash on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched around 10:05 p.m. to a two-vehicle car crash that happened on I-96 near Jackson Road in Berlin Township.

Investigation at the scene determined a Chevrolet Silverado ran off the road, hit a cable barrier and returned to the road. After returning to the road the vehicle stopped and was hit by a semi-truck.

The collision resulted in the driver needing to be extracted from the vehicle.

The driver was identified as 38-year-old Kristen Vandersyde, of Brevard. She was pronounced dead on the scene.