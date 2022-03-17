GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament had their open practice Thursday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Fans said this was their way of being able to experience some of March Madness without having to get tickets.

“We’re at March Madness!” said Khloe White.

The arena welcomed fans from all over.

“We came to the open practice, just to be in the atmosphere. To see everything that’s going on and to see all the teams, not just Duke,” said Jacquetta White.

Many of them were here to support Duke’s Head Coach before he resigns.

“It’s Coach K’s last year, so naturally, we’re gonna come out and support. Definitely wish him the best on his next adventure,” said Tariq Muhammad.

“We came to support Coach K, and his final tour, and to see the boys for Duke Basketball,” said Jacquetta White.

Jacquetta White said her family of 6 came for the day.

“One of the ways we bond is through Duke,” she said.

For people like Dara Lehman, it’s a way of spending time with friends.

“It was fun. We kinda got the general vibe of just the excitement without having to actually have the tickets. We could just go in and seeing the teams was fun,” she said.

Some fans said the tournament being in Greenville is a plus.

“It’s crazy that it’s in Greenville this year, man. Greenville gets a lot of love this time of year. So, it’s awesome,” said Mario Muhammad.

As the day went on, more people trickled into town.

“As the day continues, I’m sure the amount of people are going to continue to increase. It’s great to be here,” said Tariq Muhammad.

Each team got a 40-minute practice session before their games begin on Friday.