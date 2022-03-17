GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Even though the games don’t kick off until Friday, there is still plenty of action at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena surrounding the NCAA Tournament.

Fans were able to go inside and watch open practice for the teams competing this weekend.

Whether fans were trying to see their favorite team.

“The Auburn practice and how the other practices are going,” Anson Fordyce, an Auburn fan, said.

Or just for the love of the game. Basketball fans were out in full force for open practice on Thursday.

“We’re actually on vacation in North Carolina, and my wife said auburns practicing right down the street so 45 minute drive here we are kids love Auburn and they’re having a great year,” Auburn fan Anthony Fordyce said.

“Inside is open and free to the public so we’d love to see all basketball fans down here,” Beth Paul, General Manager of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, said.

It was a special opportunity for fans to spend time with family.

“I got a baby brother and this is my special time.”

And some fans are hoping to experience one of the greats for the last time in person.

“We just wanted to come down today couldn’t get tickets for the weekend so we wanted to come today and be able to watch especially for Duke for me maybe get to see Coach K for the last time,” Duke fan Laurie Stegall said.

And for those fans who weren’t able to get tickets it’s a great opportunity to come to Fan Fest to get everything the tournament has to offer.

“And outside it’s a gorgeous day obviously and would love to see you come celebrate St. Patty‘s Day with us,” Paul said.

All things you can experience at the NCAA Fan Fest just outside of the arena.

“We have tickets for the venue but he’s a Hokie fan and the Hokies are not here but he’s going to be cheering for the Hokies,” Dan Foldenauer, from Richmond, Virginia, said.

“So far so good we’re having a great time it’s a beautiful day good food getting ready to watch some basketball practice so it’s a good day,” Laurie Simun, from Greenville, said.

Fans are traveling from near and far to be included in the experience.

“I’ve heard from many Michigan State fans that live in the market. Davidson has a pretty strong alumni base here it seems. Of course Duke and their fans it’s an easy road trip for them anyway,” Paul said.

And of course to get in on all the action.

“It’s a good experience for him we’ve been sitting at almost every seat in the colosseum and cheering for the pep band that Miami had down there that was playing to provide atmosphere,” Foldenauer saif.



“And it’s a great way to show off Greenville,” Stegall said.