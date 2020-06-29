Live Now
NCDMV to increase license, registration fees July 1

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – The cost to register a vehicle or get a driver license in North Carolina is increasing July 1.

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is required to adjust fees and rates every four years, as mandated by state law.

The agency said the fee increases amount to around 7.86 percent for about 90 license or registration-related fees.

The NCDMV said the cost for a regular driver license will increase 50 cents per year of the license or $2.50 for a five-year license and $4 for an eight-year license.

Learner’s permits and provisional licenses will cost $1.50 more while duplicate licenses will cost $1 more.

The annual registration fee for a private passenger vehicle will go from $36 to $38.75.

