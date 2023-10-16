BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a lane of I-40 will soon be shut down for repairs.

According to officials, a contractor for the NCDOT will begin a project to repair the left lane of I-40 West between the I-26/I-240 interchange and Smoky Park Highway (Exit 44) on Wednesday night. A full-time lane closure will be set in place starting Monday.

Officials said that crews will install nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. each night through Sunday in order to remove existing pavement markings ahead of a traffic shift.

On Monday traffic will be shifted several feet to the right and the inside lane will be closed until repairs are complete, which is currently set for the week of Thanksgiving, depending on weather conditions or other delays.

NCDOT officials are advising drivers to plan ahead and account for delays during trip preparation, especially during morning and evening commuting hours.

The completion of the project will extend the service life of the interstate until all lanes are upgraded and another lane is added as part of the I-26 Connector project. The end result of the shutdown will provide smoother roads along a stretch of I-40 West.

“We know this lane has been bumpy, so we need to repair that, and we will also need that lane in good condition for the upcoming construction work,” Division 13 Assistant Construction Engineer Jody Lawrence said. “We do anticipate backups during peak hours for the next few weeks. But it’s a much better plan than temporary lane closures all through winter and into the spring.”

Officials are advising drivers to slow down, remain alert, and follow all posted signs in the work zone while approaching the area of I-240 West or I-26 West which may also see delays during commuting hours due to this construction.