BUNCOMBE CO, N.C. (WSPA) – Crews at the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Buncombe County Maintenance Yard have been working to prepare the roads for icy conditions.

7NEWS saw some of the preparations Friday morning as salt was dumped and workers made sure their equipment was in good working condition.

“We take every storm seriously and we prepare the best we can beforehand so we are ready if a storm does come,” Buncombe County Maintenance Engineer Paul Roberts said.

Roberts said crews have been ready and preparing for a winter storm since September.

“We have two storage bins back here that hold 500 tons [of salt] a piece,” Roberts said. “There is 1,000 tons here and then up on the hill we have another backup storage unit that holds about 4,100 tons. The capacity is full here in Buncombe County.”

NCDOT crews have been taking precautions to keep people safe if you have to get out on the roadway this weekend, but officials are urging drivers to be extra careful.

Roberts said crews will be working around the clock checking road conditions.

“We have a night crew and a day crew,” Roberts said. “Night crew comes in at 4 p.m. and works till 4 a.m. and then the day crew comes in at 4 a.m. and runs till 4 p.m. that afternoon.”

Officials said their main focus is the highways, but they are working to get to every back road as well.

“We continue to monitor those areas but areas above 3500 feet could be a concern. Bridge overpasses could become slick, freezing over, or shaded areas, so we just asked you to be careful as possible if you don’t have to be on the road to stay home.”

Officials said they are working 24 hours a day to help keep you safe on the roadways but, they ask, if you do have to get behind the wheel, be extra careful.