HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A wildfire burning near Interstate 40 in western North Carolina has grown to nearly 1,200 acres as of Friday afternoon.

The United State Forest Service said the Black Bear Fire is now 1,193 acres in size and is 0% contained.

The fire was first reported around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said they have around 30 personnel assigned to the fire, which is located in steep, rugged terrain near mile marker 3 along I-40 in the Pisgah National Forest in Haywood County.

“Crews are assessing the area for the construction of primary, alternate, and contingency control hand and dozer lines from I-40 north to the Tennessee state line, as well as identifying needs for structural protection and other values at risk,” the U.S. Forest Service said in a Friday afternoon update. “Additional firefighting resources have been requested and are en route.”

A portion of the Appalachian Trail is closed from Interstate 40 to Max Patch due to the fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Drivers along Interstate 40 should expect smoke while driving through the area.