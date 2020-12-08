Nearly 1,800 without electricity following crash in Greenville Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
power-outage_141174

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy reported nearly 1,800 customers were without electricity Tuesday morning in Greenville Co.

According to the company’s website, the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging equipment.

The outage was originally reported at about 5:18 a.m., according to Duke Energy.

According to Duke Energy’s website, roughly 1,790 customers are without electricity in the area of Poinsett Highway and State Park Road.

Crews have been working to correct the issue. The estimated time of restoration is about 8:15 a.m., according to Duke Energy.

We are working to get more details.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories