Nearly 1,800 without electricity following crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy reported nearly 1,800 customers were without electricity Tuesday morning in Greenville Co.

According to the company’s website, the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging equipment.

The outage was originally reported at about 5:18 a.m., according to Duke Energy.

According to Duke Energy’s website, roughly 1,790 customers are without electricity in the area of Poinsett Highway and State Park Road.

Crews have been working to correct the issue. The estimated time of restoration is about 8:15 a.m., according to Duke Energy.

We are working to get more details.

