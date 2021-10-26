Nearly 500 Greenville Co. parents driving children to school, bus drivers needed

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County School District currently has openings for 89 bus drivers and 34 bus driver aides.

District leaders said the need for bus drivers and bus driver aides has never been greater.

In August, district leaders suspended field trips and pleaded with parents to drive their children to school if it was possible.

Nearly 500 parents drive their children to school but the district said this hasn’t helped as much as they expected.

It’s a reason why Greenville County Schools are hosting a job fair and paying top dollar for people who enjoy driving, are calm under pressure, take pride in their work and are patient with kids.

The district is also hiring school custodians and Food and Nutrition Services workers, here’s the pay they plan on offering for each position:

Bus Driver $16.57 – $20.23

Bus Aide $12.93 – $16.07

Custodian $12.93 – $15.04

Food Service $12.93 – $15.04

Employees who work 30 hours or more per week qualify for health and dental benefits, sick leave, free life insurance and more.

The job fair is happening on Tuesday, October 26 from 5-7 p.m. at Thomas E. Kerns Elementary School at 6650 Frontage Road (at White Horse Road), Greenville, SC 29605.

Hiring managers will be on hand to answer questions and assist in the application process.

If you missed the job fair you can always apply online, click here to learn more.