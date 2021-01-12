Nearly 80 students, staff members in quarantine in Greenwood District 52

NINETY SIX, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood District 52 Superintendent Dr. Rex Ward announced nearly 80 students and staff members have been quarantining after several people tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ward said the district had four positive cases between Jan. 8-10. Here’s the breakdown:

Ninety Six Elementary – 1 student

Ninety Six High School – 1 student

Edgewood Middle School – 1 student, 1 staff member

Students and staff who were in close contact with the individuals were notified to quarantine on Jan. 9-10. Here’s the breakdown of how many people are quarantining from each school:

Ninety Six Primary – 1

Ninety Six Elementary – 12

Ninety Six High School – 34

Edgewood Middle School – 31

Ward encouraged those experiencing symptoms to seek medical advice from their healthcare provider.