Nearly a year after 2020 tornado, another strikes Seneca

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA)- After two tornadoes touched down in Seneca and Spartanburg County Saturday, people are now in recovery mode.

This coming almost a year after an EF-3 tornado destroyed parts of Seneca.

“How can lightning strike a second time, and it did,” Eyewitness Mary Pable said.

The National Weather Service confirming the EF-1 tornado, with winds up to 90 miles per hour in Seneca.

Pable says it happened right in front of her off Highway 28.

“I headed for the door and I couldn’t get the door open. There was a pressure, I could not get the door open,” Pable said.

Saying it was over in the blink of an eye, but when she went outside, “The awning and the roof and everything was a mess and all strung all over the place, all the way over to the woods and the other side of there.”

Adding the scariest part was the radio pole next to the apartment bending in half.

“I tell you the next time a storm rolls around I don’t think I’m going to wait long to head downstairs,” Pable said.

Just down the street ,what one gas station employee, Holly Cape, witnessed was jolting.

“Honestly at first I was in shock.,” Cape said.

In front of the gas station, a car flipping after a gust of wind blew through.

Cape said, “It happened so quickly that I just kind of stood there to see what was going on for it to actually click and then once it did click the only thing I could do after that is I wanted to see if the people in the car were ok.”

The tornado in Spartanburg County was a confirmed EF-0. No major injuries have been reported. We’ll keep you updated if things change on air and online.