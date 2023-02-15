Recruiting Solutions is hosting a job fair noon – 2 p.m. on Thursday at JTEKT, 1866 Old Grove Road, Piedmont.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – Recruiting Solutions is hosting a job fair from noon – 2 p.m. on Thursday at JTEKT, 1866 Old Grove Road, Piedmont.

Recruiters will be hiring second shift assemblers for JTEKT. Positions start at $16.25 an hour, with raises possible after 90 days to $18 an hour.

According to its website JTEKT builds and distributes ‘automotive systems, bearing solutions and high-performance machine tools.’

Anyone attending Thursday’s hiring event is asked to bring a resume and I-9 documents. Anyone interested in applying for a position but unable to attend the job fair can apply online here.