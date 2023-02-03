GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville is investing $36 million into roads, sidewalks, and public spaces through the Neighborhood Infrastructure Bond.

While the funding was approved back in March of 2022, several projects are now targeted for completion in 2023.

“We’re able to infuse a tremendous amount of funds in a short period of time, throughout the neighborhoods of the city,” Greenville City Council member Dorothy Dowe said. “It is really a once-in-a-generation opportunity for us to take care of the things we already have here in Greenville.”

While part of phase one is wrapping up, the city is beginning the bidding process for their next set of projects.

One of their areas of focus has been on the roads resurfacing project that was expanded to $12 million in September, advancing the project even further with 80 more roads in Greenville targeted for repaving this year.

“We were able to get a dollar for dollar match into our street resurfacing program,” Director of Engineering for the City of Greenville, Clint Link said. “About a third of that has already been completed. Those were some funds that got released a little sooner than the rest of the bond.”

Dowe said what makes the funding so important is how many areas it will touch. Projects that, without the large amount of funding, would take decades.

“Every neighborhood has projects within it,” Dowe said. “Our community centers, sidewalks in Gowers, sidewalks in Overbrook, sidewalks in Nicholtown. Neighborhoods are going to start seeing the impact of this.”