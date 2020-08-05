Neighborhood watch tip leads to child porn charges in Spartanburg Co., deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies said a neighborhood watch tip resulted in the arrest of a Spartanburg County man for child pornography.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Eric Todd Blevins has been charged with 10 counts of third degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation began on July 22 after a neighborhood watch complaint.

Investigators said they were able to identify the suspect and get a search warrant for his home on Melvin Street. Inside, deputies said they found numerous child pornography images on a flash drive.

The sheriff’s office said Blevins admitted to possessing the images and putting them on the drive.

Blevins is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.

The case is set to be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.