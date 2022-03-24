PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – People in Pickens County are cleaning up on Thursday after storms Wednesday night.

“Woke up to a mess,” said Drew Durham.

On Meece Mill Road, crews worked to re-open lanes after trees blocked the road. Neighbor Catherine Gilstrap said the storms left a path of destruction across from her property.

“It was very scary, and it sounded like a train,” said Gilstrap. “My daughter said she thought a train was coming through the house.”

She said her daughter woke her up and they took shelter. At night and in the dark, she said it was difficult to assess the damage.

“This morning, at daylight, I came out and saw that there was some yucky damage, but we’re all safe so that’s the most important thing,” said Gilstrap.

She said a shed on her property fell apart in the storms, but still, she feels lucky.

“Thankfully, we were safe, had no major damage to our house,” said Gilstrap.

Nearby on Reece Mill Road, Drew Durham checked out the damage to his home too.

“I’ve got this tree and I’ve got probably five other trees that I’ve got to clean up,” said Durham.

He and his wife were upstairs when they heard the storm Wednesday night. Durham said they went to the basement to take cover.

“Literally, as soon as we hit the last step, the tree fell on the house,” said Durham.

He said the tree crushed part of the roof, gutter, and pierced through the ceiling.

“On the back side, where our living room is at, we’ve got a hole in the ceiling probably about that big,” said Durham.

Now he said they’re trying to clear the tree, while waiting on insurance and quotes from tree removal companies.

Some neighbors said it could be weeks before the storm damage is fully cleaned up, but many are thankful their families are safe.